 'If You Can't Love Us, Don't Harass Us': Singer Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Rita SHOCKED By His ₹50 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls It 'Insulting'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'If You Can't Love Us, Don't Harass Us': Singer Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Rita SHOCKED By His ₹50 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls It 'Insulting'

'If You Can't Love Us, Don't Harass Us': Singer Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Rita SHOCKED By His ₹50 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls It 'Insulting'

Singer Kumar Sanu has filed a defamation case against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya in the Bombay High Court. Reacting to the suit, Rita claimed the demand is Rs 50 crore, not Rs 30 lakh. She said, “I am 63, and again I have to fight in court. I will request Sanu with folded hands- If you can’t love us, at least don’t harass us," adding that Sanu has blocked her and their children for years.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image

Singer Kumar Sanu recently filed a defamation case against his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, in the Bombay High Court, seeking Rs 30 lakh in compensation for the alleged damage to his reputation caused by her interviews. Reacting to the suit, Rita claimed that Kumar is actually demanding Rs 50 crore, not Rs 30 lakh as reported earlier, and expressed shock, questioning how he could file a case against the mother of his three grown-up sons.

Rita Bhattacharya Reacts To Kumar Sanu's ₹50 crore Defamation Suit

Rita told Bombay Times, "The paper he has sent me, he is asking for 50 crores. I don’t know how Sanu is dreaming that I have so much money. It is really sad." When asked if she had tried to speak to Sanu to clear the air, Rita said that he has always blocked her, and there has been no communication between them for years.

She added that neither she nor her children ever got a chance to talk to him, as he had blocked them all. Rita further claimed that she did try calling Sanu, but he never answered.

FPJ Shorts
Why Markets Sparkled Before Christmas? Key Triggers Behind The Sensex–Nifty Rally
Why Markets Sparkled Before Christmas? Key Triggers Behind The Sensex–Nifty Rally
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 22, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 22, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Haryana: 22-Year-Old Cab Driver Arrested In Gurugram After Harassing Woman Over Music Volume
Haryana: 22-Year-Old Cab Driver Arrested In Gurugram After Harassing Woman Over Music Volume
Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: At 77, Janabai Randhe Scripts Inspiring Win In Nashirabad; Video Shows Emotional Victory Celebration
Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: At 77, Janabai Randhe Scripts Inspiring Win In Nashirabad; Video Shows Emotional Victory Celebration
Read Also
Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Rita Breaks Down, Claims Singer Tortured Her During Pregnancy: 'Felt Like My...
article-image

'It Is A Very Big Insult'

"I contacted his secretary and requested him to please stop this. It is a very big insult. My son was getting married, and the in-laws were asking questions. I requested many times. I have all the messages and recordings on my phone," she recalled.

'I Will Meet Kumar Sanu In Court After 31 Years'

Rita stated that their children are not kids but grown-up men, her elder son is 37, the second is 34, and Jaan is 31, adding that she does not think it is their crime to answer people, as they have done nothing wrong.

She stated, I am 63 years old, and again I have to fight in court. The first time he took me to court, I was pregnant with Jaan. Now again, at this age, I have to go through this. I will meet Sanu in the court after 31 years. I will see him in the court. And I will request Sanu with folded hands — just try to be a good human being and be the father of my three children. If you can’t love us, at least don’t disturb us and don’t harass us anymore."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'If You Can't Love Us, Don't Harass Us': Singer Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Rita SHOCKED By His ₹50 Crore...

'If You Can't Love Us, Don't Harass Us': Singer Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Rita SHOCKED By His ₹50 Crore...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹ 555 Crore, Beats Shah...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹ 555 Crore, Beats Shah...

James Ransone Death: Actor's Wife Jamie McPhee Pens Emotional Note After His Suicide, Says 'We Are...

James Ransone Death: Actor's Wife Jamie McPhee Pens Emotional Note After His Suicide, Says 'We Are...

James Ransone Dies At 46 By Suicide In Los Angeles, Wife Jamie McPhee's Recent Post On Mental...

James Ransone Dies At 46 By Suicide In Los Angeles, Wife Jamie McPhee's Recent Post On Mental...

Nostalgia... Along With A Dose Of Independent And Regional Cinema: Veteran Producer Anand Pandit On...

Nostalgia... Along With A Dose Of Independent And Regional Cinema: Veteran Producer Anand Pandit On...