'If You Can't Love Us, Don't Harass Us': Singer Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Rita SHOCKED By His ₹50 Crore Defamation Suit, Calls It 'Insulting'

Singer Kumar Sanu recently filed a defamation case against his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, in the Bombay High Court, seeking Rs 30 lakh in compensation for the alleged damage to his reputation caused by her interviews. Reacting to the suit, Rita claimed that Kumar is actually demanding Rs 50 crore, not Rs 30 lakh as reported earlier, and expressed shock, questioning how he could file a case against the mother of his three grown-up sons.

Rita Bhattacharya Reacts To Kumar Sanu's ₹50 crore Defamation Suit

Rita told Bombay Times, "The paper he has sent me, he is asking for 50 crores. I don’t know how Sanu is dreaming that I have so much money. It is really sad." When asked if she had tried to speak to Sanu to clear the air, Rita said that he has always blocked her, and there has been no communication between them for years.

She added that neither she nor her children ever got a chance to talk to him, as he had blocked them all. Rita further claimed that she did try calling Sanu, but he never answered.

'It Is A Very Big Insult'

"I contacted his secretary and requested him to please stop this. It is a very big insult. My son was getting married, and the in-laws were asking questions. I requested many times. I have all the messages and recordings on my phone," she recalled.

'I Will Meet Kumar Sanu In Court After 31 Years'

Rita stated that their children are not kids but grown-up men, her elder son is 37, the second is 34, and Jaan is 31, adding that she does not think it is their crime to answer people, as they have done nothing wrong.

She stated, I am 63 years old, and again I have to fight in court. The first time he took me to court, I was pregnant with Jaan. Now again, at this age, I have to go through this. I will meet Sanu in the court after 31 years. I will see him in the court. And I will request Sanu with folded hands — just try to be a good human being and be the father of my three children. If you can’t love us, at least don’t disturb us and don’t harass us anymore."