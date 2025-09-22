Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Rita Breaks Down, Claims Singer Tortured Her During Pregnancy: 'Felt Like My Whole World Crushed'

Singer Kumar Sanu's ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, made shocking revelations against the singer, describing the torture she endured during her pregnancy with their third child, Jaan Kumar Sanu. She revealed that she was not allowed to visit the parlour or get waxed. Rita also shared that after the success of Aashiqui, Kumar Sanu began earning significantly, and that’s when his behavior started changing.

Rita Bhattacharya Shares Kumar Sanu Dragged Her To Court

She told Film Window, "He took me to court during my pregnancy. He even had an affair during that time, that came out today. And, he dragged me to court? I was very young at that time, I felt like my whole world crushed, and my family was shocked. He did such a huge party a year ago saying I was the reason behind his success."

Rita Talks About How Kumar Sanu Tortured Her During Pregnancy

Rita revealed that she was not allowed to step outside her home, have friends, or even apply makeup. Her only companion was her sister-in-law, and during her pregnancy, Kumar Sanu’s family would reportedly lock the kitchen, denying her access to rice.

She added, "Ghar se jab bahar jaate toh kitchen ke shelves lock kar dete. Mujhe chawal khane ke liye bhabhi ke ghar jaana pada. I bought a handful of rice and then cooked khichdi at my sister-in-law's home, and then we used to have food."

She further continued, "Mujhe din ke Rs 100 dete the aur doctors ko bhi mana kar diya paise dene se. When I used to order baby food, toh the shopkeeper used to say ki nahi bhej sakta kyuki saab ne mana kiya hai."

Rita shared how Kumar Sanu would make fun of her in court, often accompanied by the same people. "When I was pregnant with Jaan, I was not even fed properly and felt sick all the time,” she revealed.

Kumar Sanu got married Rita Bhattacharya in the late 1980s, with whom he had three children, but they divorced in 1994. He even had an affair with actress Kunickaa Sadanand.