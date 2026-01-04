Nayak 2 CONFIRMED: Anil Kapoor Turns Producer For Sequel, To Reprise His Role As Shivaji Rao After 25 Years

Anil Kapoor In Nayak | Photo Via YouTube

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is all set to reprise his role as Shivaji Rao in Nayak 2. His 2001 political drama Nayak became a cult classic, and 25 years later, the film is finally getting a sequel, with Anil not only acting but also producing it.

Nayak 2 Confirmed

Filmmaker Deepak Mukut, who previously held the film’s copyright, confirmed that he and Anil will co-produce Nayak 2. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "He (Anil) and I are making the film together. It is too early to say anything about it since several discussions are going on."

He further confirmed that the sequel is in the works and that they will be producing the film together.

Deepak, also known for producing Sanam Teri Kasam, did not reveal many details about the cast or production schedule. When asked if Anil will be appearing on screen in the sequel, he confirmed, "Of course he will!"

About Nayak

The film also starred Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever. Nayak was a remake of Shankar’s 1999 Tamil-language film Mudhalvan.

The story follows Shivaji Rao, a television cameraman and later presenter, who records a conversation between the police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Balraj Chauhan. While interviewing Chauhan about various issues, Shivaji is challenged to take over the chief minister's job for a day, and ends up becoming CM to prove his righteousness.

Earlier, in 2021, when Nayak completed 20 years since its release, Anil revealed that he was not the first choice for the film. Both Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had passed on it, but he pursued director Shankar, and to this day, he says he's glad he did.