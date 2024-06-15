Shah Rukh Khan Took ₹1 As Signing Amount For 'Nayak', Was Later Replaced By Anil Kapoor; Here's Why

In an earlier interview, superstar Shah Rukh Khan once stated that he was about to star in the 2001 political thriller Nayak directed by Shankar. The film was a remake of Shankar’s 1999 Tamil-language film Mudhalvan.

However, the film starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role. The film follows the plot of the story of a television broadcaster (Kapoor) who is asked to take over the chief minister's position for a day. Nayak was a movie office disappointment when it first came out, but it eventually became a cult classic because of its widespread popularity on television.

In an interview with Rediff, Shah Rukh Khan said that he accepted one rupee as a signing fee for the film Nayak and was willing to offer the filmmaker his bulk dates.

He had stated, "Did he (Shankar) also inform you that I signed for him and accepted a signing fee? Do you know how much? One rupee. I snatched a rupee from him. I assured him I'd give him dates in quantity anytime he wanted them.

He loved the original version of the film and revealed that why he did not do the remake. According to SRK, "But I didn't feel right about doing the Hindi version. I told Shankar that while the entire chief minister for a day thing worked well in Tamil, I didn't believe it was as big a deal in North India. I didn't believe the concept would work as is. thus, we had some concerns with the project - nothing huge, just that we didn't think alike on a few points, thus it didn't make sense to accomplish it.

"But I still have the signing fee; he still has my promise of dates. He is absolutely someone I want to work with. For me, he's like James Cameron — he produces massively entertaining films, and that can be a great high," he remarked."But I still have the signing fee; he still has my promise of dates. He is absolutely someone I want to work with. For me, he's like James Cameron — he produces massively entertaining films, and that can be a great high," he concluded.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in The King, co-starring his daughter, Suhana Khan. It will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. As per the reports, the budget of the film is Rs 200 crore.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor is all set to host one of the much-loved shows Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.