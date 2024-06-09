Kangana Ranaut To Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs Who Attended PM Modi's Oath Ceremony In Delhi

By: Manisha Karki | June 09, 2024
Akshay Kumar arrived in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Photo courtesy: ANI
Megastar Rajinikanth attends the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi in Delhi.
Photo courtesy: ANI
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony
Photo courtesy: ANI
Actor Anupam Kher feels 'It is a historical moment' as he attends the PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Photo courtesy: ANI
Actor Vikrant Massey with Director Rajkumar Hirani attends the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi in Delhi.
Photo courtesy: ANI
Kangana Ranaut donned a saree as she attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Photo courtesy: ANI
Actress, and BJP's newly elected MP Hema Malini says 'it's a happy moment for all of us' as she attends the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi in Delhi.
Photo courtesy: ANI
