Kangana Ranaut To Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs Who Attended PM Modi's Oath Ceremony In Delhi

By: Manisha Karki | June 09, 2024

Akshay Kumar arrived in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photo courtesy: ANI

Megastar Rajinikanth attends the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi in Delhi.

Photo courtesy: ANI

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony

Photo courtesy: ANI

Actor Anupam Kher feels 'It is a historical moment' as he attends the PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Photo courtesy: ANI

Actor Vikrant Massey with Director Rajkumar Hirani attends the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi in Delhi.

Photo courtesy: ANI

Kangana Ranaut donned a saree as she attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photo courtesy: ANI

Actress, and BJP's newly elected MP Hema Malini says 'it's a happy moment for all of us' as she attends the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi in Delhi.

Photo courtesy: ANI

Thanks For Reading!

Pride Month 2024: Sushmita Sen To Ayushmann Khurrana, Celebs Who've Supported LGBTQ+ Community
Find out More