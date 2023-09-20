Raj Kundra Has A Message For 'Haters' As He Returns To Instagram 2 Years After Getting Bail In Porn Film Case

Raj Kundra | ANI (File photo)

Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, has returned to Instagram two years after getting bail in porn film case. For those unversed, Raj had deleted his social media accounts after he was released from jail. He was arrested in July 2021 and he spent nearly two months in prison.

Raj is a Lord Ganesha devotee and on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he decided to make a comeback on Instagram.

In his first post, Raj gave glimpse of his family's Ganpati celebrations at home. He shared a video in which he, along with his family members, is seen performing aarti and offering prayers to Bappa.

"Jai Shri Ganesh 🙏 he’s BACK! Well wishers your love makes me stronger, haters your hate makes me unstoppable! Karma is efficient I am just being patient 🙏 Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," Raj captioned his post.

Soon after he shared the video, Shilpa Shetty commented, "Stay blessed and protected always." On the other hand, Shamita Shetty wrote, "Love u jiju."

Raj's mother-in-law Sunanda Shetty commented, "Welcome back on Insta minus the MASK 🤪..!!! May Lord GANESHA shower you with abundance of good health wealth happiness & success .. luv you .. Stay blessed & protected always .. MA."

Raj and Shilpa welcome Bappa home every year. On September 19, several celebrities visited their home to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Read Also Raj Kundra TROLLED For Hiding His Face Behind Mask While Bringing Ganpati Idol Home With Shilpa...

Ever since his arrest, Raj has stayed away from media as well as social media. In fact, he is always seen hiding his face behind unique masks. Last year, Raj had revealed why he wears masks whenever he steps out public places.

"I don’t wear my mask for friends and fans. I wear it for media, that’s all they will get of me from now," he had told a Twitter user. To another netizen who had the same query, Kundra responded, "I am Not wearing it for public just don’t wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law."

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September in the same year.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)