Govinda, Malaika Arora & Others At Shilpa Shetty's Residence For Ganesh Chaturthi

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023

Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's residence to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Shilpa brings Bappa home every year

Shilpa's sister Shamita and mother Sunanda posed together for paps before darshan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia twinned in red as they arrived at Shilpa's residence with their sons. They greeted paps with folded hands

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora looked absolutely stunning in an orange outfit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On the other hand, actress Pooja Hegde opted for a saree. She tied her hair in a bun and was all smiles as she posed for the cameras

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shilpa's Sukhee co-star Chaitannya Choudhry was spotted with his wife at Shilpa's residence

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand also arrived with his family to seek blessings

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Tanishaa Mukerji decided to wear a simple brown saree as she stepped out for Ganpati darshan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shilpa's Nikamma co-star Abhimanyu Dasani also arrived for darshan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

