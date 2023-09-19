Govinda, Malaika Arora & Others At Shilpa Shetty's Residence For Ganesh Chaturthi

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023
Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's residence to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Shilpa brings Bappa home every year
Shilpa's sister Shamita and mother Sunanda posed together for paps before darshan
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia twinned in red as they arrived at Shilpa's residence with their sons. They greeted paps with folded hands
Malaika Arora looked absolutely stunning in an orange outfit
On the other hand, actress Pooja Hegde opted for a saree. She tied her hair in a bun and was all smiles as she posed for the cameras
Shilpa's Sukhee co-star Chaitannya Choudhry was spotted with his wife at Shilpa's residence
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand also arrived with his family to seek blessings
Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Tanishaa Mukerji decided to wear a simple brown saree as she stepped out for Ganpati darshan
Shilpa's Nikamma co-star Abhimanyu Dasani also arrived for darshan
