Arpita Khan Brings Bappa Home: Varun-Natasha, Chunky Panday Arrive To Seek Blessings

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023
Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai residence to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Arpita brings Bappa home every year
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Filmmaker Karan Johar wore an ivory kurta pyjama as he arrived at Arpita's house for Bappa's darshan
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were among the first ones to arrive at Arpita's house for darshan
Former Bigg Boss contestant Shamita Shetty opted for an off-white outfit as she arrived to seek blessings
Chunky Panday greeted paps with folded hands as he arrived at Arpita's residence on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
Fukrey 3 actor Manjot Singh wore black kurta and white pyjama
After visiting Lalbaugcha Raja, Varun Sharma arrived at Arpita's residence to be a part of the festivities
Salman Khan's sister Alvira Agnihotri wore a beautiful floral salwar suit for the festive occasion
Actor Tusshar Kapoor also arrived to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha
After darshan at Shilpa Shetty's residence, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia arrived at Arpita's house
Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also arrived with his wife and kids to seek blessings
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan twinned in pink outfits
