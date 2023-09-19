Ganeshotsav 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Ananya Panday & Others With Bappa

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023
On the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, several celebrities extended wishes to their fans on social media. Director Om Raut shared a picture with Lord Ganesha's idol and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya"
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and their kids wore matching outfits on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
Ananya Panday also welcomed Bappa home. She shared a photo in which she is seen posing with Ganpati idol with her family members
Actor Sonu Sood, who is a Lord Ganesha devotee, welcomed Bappa home and said, "I ask Lord Ganesh for strength always that I can help people when they come with hope"
RajKummar Rao gave a glimpse of his Ganeshotsav celebration and wrote, "May Lord Ganesha Bless us All"
Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Shamita Shetty looked stunning in an ethnic outfit as she welcomed Bappa home
Actress Sharvari Wagh extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes by sharing a picture in which she is seen posing with a Ganpati idol
Actor Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja, in Mumbai, to seek blessings on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi
Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh also visited Lalbaug to seek blessings ahead of the release of their film Fukrey 3
Varinder Chawla
Actor and comedian Maniesh Paul is also a Lord Ganesha devotee. He twinned with his wife as they celebrated the festival at home
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a family picture as he gave a glimpse of the celebration
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma gave a glimpse of his Ganeshotsav celebration by sharing a photo of the Ganpati idol
Mithila Palkar shared a picture of Ganesh puja on Instagram and wished her fans and followers on the auspicious occasion
Actress Divya Dutta is also a Lord Ganesha devotee and she brings Bappa home every year
Varinder Chawla
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee shared a picture with Bappa and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Moreya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone, have faith and stay blessed"
New parents Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated first Ganeshotsav with their daughter Klin Kaara
