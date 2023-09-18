9 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits For Ganesh Chaturthi: From Nauvari To Anarkali

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
The 10-day-long festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, will commence on September 19. On the festive occasion, take a look at some celebrity-inspired outfit ideas
Ankita Lokhande looked stunning as she wore a Nauvari with traditional jewellery and tied her hair in a bun
Sai Tamhankar, who effortlessly makes heads turn with her ethic outfits, rocked the red and yellow combination
Actress Amruta Khanvilkar dished out fashion goals as she opted for a gorgeous red saree with golden jewellery
Actress-producer Sonali Kulkarni has time and again given fashion inspirations. If you don't like heavy and shimmery outfits, try this simple printed saree
Besides, saree you can opt for kurta and salwar. Shriya Pilgaonkar's outfit is embellished in fine embroidery with gota and sequins
Saiee Manjrekar's simple yet elegant off white and golden dress is a perfect fit for this festive occasion
Tejasswi Prakash looked absolutely stunning in this lehenga choli. It is one of the perfect outfits to welcome Bappa home
Jawan star Girija Oak made heads turn in this beautiful pink anarkali
You can also opt for this comfy floral suit for the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
Thanks For Reading!