Raj Kundra TROLLED For Hiding His Face Behind Mask While Bringing Ganpati Idol Home With Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra welcomed Bappa home on Sunday, ahead of the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav. This year, the 11-day long festivities are scheduled to kickstart from Tuesday (September 19).

Shilpa and Raj have started preparations for the festival and several pictures and videos of the couple bringing Bappa home surfaced on social media. They reportedly visited Lalbaug, Mumbai, to bring home Ganpati idol.

In the visuals, Shilpa is seen wearing a gorgeous green salwar suit. On the other hand, Raj was spotted hiding his face from the media as usual. The businessman wore white and orange kurta, brown jacket and a black mask. However, soon after the visuals surfaced, Raj was brutally trolled by netizens.

Taking to the comments section of a post shared by a celebrity photographer, a user wrote, "This man can't go anywhere without masks."

Another commented, "Kaam aisa kro ki zindagi bhar muhh chupana pde."

"Raj Kundra now an official member of Squid Games," read another comment.

A user commented, "We forgot Raj Kundra episode long back. But he keeps reminding us using the mask. Poor guy."

Last year, Raj had revealed why he wears masks whenever he steps out public places.

"I don’t wear my mask for friends and fans. I wear it for media, that’s all they will get of me from now," he had told a Twitter user. To another netizen who had the same query, Kundra responded, "I am Not wearing it for public just don’t wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law."

He also joked that his mask collection has now gotten out of hands and that his cupboard is overflowing with them.

For the unawares, Kundra was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Ever since his release, he had been spotted with different types of masks.