 Uorfi Javed Takes Dig At Poonam Pandey For Faking Her Death: 'Spreading Awareness About Hangovers'
Poonam Pandey revealed that she faked her own death to create awareness about cervical cancer.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Uorfi Javed Takes Dig At Poonam Pandey For Faking Her Death: 'Spreading Awareness About Hangovers' | Photo Via Instagram

Poonam Pandey's team claimed on Friday that she passed away at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer. However, on Saturday morning, she left the entire nation in shock after she revealed that she faked her own death to create awareness about cervical cancer.

Just a while back, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram handle and took a hilarious dig at Pandey. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote, "Hi guys I’m not dead , just spreading awareness about hangovers . When you’re drinking , you feel so alive , the next day , you feel dead 💀 but you don’t really die."

After Poonam claimed that she faked her death, many celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Sophie Choudry, Ektaa Kapoor, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Arti Singh, Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Shardul Pandit and others slammed her for a 'cheap publicity stunt.'

Poonam also went live on Instagram and apologised to her fans and friends for 'hurting' them. She said, “I did not make any money out of it. It was purely for a cause. Nobody was willing to take this campaign. I know it was extreme, I sincerely apologise. I am glad that since yesterday all I am reading about is cervical cancer. My message has reached right. Every person in India is aware about cervical cancer.”

On the work front, Poonam was seen on the reality show Lock Upp season 1 in 2022, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

