'Something Doesn't Feel Right': Poonam Pandey's Ex-Husband Sam Bombay Says Her Death 'Cannot Be True'

The news of actress Poonam Pandey's death left the entire nation shocked on Friday, and now, a day after her demise, her ex-husband Sam Bombay has finally opened up on the same. He penned a note and stated that the news of her death cannot be true, and requested people to "ask questions".

Sam took to his Instagram handle to pen the first note post Poonam's reported demise. "I have not been able to fully process this. It certainly can't be true. And I don't want to believe it is. I'll compose my emotions and post something shortly. Please pray for Poonam," he wrote.

He went on to say, "I thank everyone for their condolences but I'll request you to assess and ask questions. Something doesn't feel right."

For those unversed, Poonam and Sam got married in a hush hush ceremony in 2020, however, they parted ways within a couple of months after the actress accused him of domestic violence.

Poonam had accused him of thrashing and molesting her, and had lodged an official complaint with the police, citing a history of abuse in their relationship. She had also claimed on Lock Upp that she had suffered a brain hemorrhage due to Sam's repeated assaults.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a post was shared on Poonam's official Instagram handle announcing her death. "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness," the note read.

Poonam's family has been unreachable since the news was announced and their Kanpur home too is reportedly locked. No details about her last rites have been shared by her family members or spokesperson yet.