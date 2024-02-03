Munawar Faruqui Hints At Foul Play In Poonam Pandey's Death, Demands Thorough Investigation

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, who had spent quite some time with Poonam Pandey during their reality show together, Lock Upp, has now demanded thorough investigation into the actress' death. On Friday, Poonam's team informed her fans with a note that she had passed away in Kanpur after a battle with cervical cancer.

Netizens were left confused as the news came out in the open as the actress was spotted attending an event in Mumbai only a couple of days back, looking all hale and hearty. Several netizens expressed that the whole news about her death was a publicity stunt.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut, Munawar Faruqui, and others were seen paying their respects to the actress on social media. Later, Munawar was also seen telling the paparazzi that he feels something was not right about the entire incident.

"I am unable to process the news. She was a very good human being, uska heart bhi bohot sahi that. I knew her very well. I felt very weird when I read the news. I can't believe it's true," he said.

He then hinted at foul play and added, "Mujhe nahi lagta ye jaise sound kar raha hai… iski jaanch ho acche se."

Poonam's former husband Sam Bombay too stated that while he was numb with the news and hoped it was untrue, he too felt that the story is not how it is being portrayed. "I'll request you to assess and ask questions. Something doesn't feel right," he wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, Poonam's family and close friends are currently unreachable. If reports are to be believed, her Kanpur residence, where the note claimed she died, has been locked. The cops too have not released an official statement on the matter yet.