 Not Kanpur, Poonam Pandey's Mortal Remains Are In Pune?
HomeEntertainmentNot Kanpur, Poonam Pandey's Mortal Remains Are In Pune?

Not Kanpur, Poonam Pandey's Mortal Remains Are In Pune?

Poonam Pandey reportedly died in Friday at Kanpur after losing the battle to cervical cancer

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
The news of actress Poonam Pandey's death left the entire nation stunned on Friday. Her official spokesperson informed the media that she died due to cervical cancer in Kanpur, however, there's a new twist in the tale. Her Lock Upp co-contestant Shivam Sharma has now claimed that her mortal remains were in Pune.

Sharma was heartbroken when he was informed about Poonam's death. He stated that she never mentioned anything about being diagnosed with cancer or being treated for it. "We’ve spent a lot of time together, and all those memories are flashing in front of my eyes. It is quite unbelievable," he said.

He then went on to reveal that a mutual friend informed him about Poonam's mortal remains being in Pune. "Her family is in Kanpur. I don’t know how her family will plan the last rites. I want to send a lot of strength to her family," he said.

Earlier, Poonam's manager had informed that she had passed away in Kanpur due to cervical cancer. Now, there is no clarity as to how her mortal remains reached Pune from Kanpur.

Meanwhile, Poonam's bodyguard has claimed that she had just done a photoshoot two days ago, and that she was perfectly fine then. He also stated that her whole family was unreachable and a report even went on to claim that her Kanpur residence, where her family lived, was locked.

Several netizens raised questions on the credibility of the news. While Kangana Ranaut, Munawar Faruqui and others paid their respects to the actress, singer Rahul Vaidya wondered if all of it was just a publicity gimmick.

