 Did Poonam Pandey Die Due To Drug Overdose, Not Cervical Cancer?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Poonam Pandey Die Due To Drug Overdose, Not Cervical Cancer?

Did Poonam Pandey Die Due To Drug Overdose, Not Cervical Cancer?

Poonam Pandey has died due to cervical cancer, confirmed her manager on Friday.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 09:38 PM IST
article-image

Poonam Pandey has died due to cervical cancer at the age of 32, confirmed her manager on Friday. The actress' death news had left the entire nation in shock. A new report by Times Now claims that Poonam did not die due to cervical cancer but due to drug overdose.

Read Also
Vinit Kakar Calls Lock Upp Co-Star Poonam Pandey's Death News 'Fake': 'There Were No Symptoms Of...
article-image

Sharing an official statement, the post on Poonam Pandey’s Instagram about her death read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Earlier today, Poonam's bodyguard, Amin Khan, reacted to the death news and said that he was not able to believe it and has been to reach her sister, but she is not replying to her.

Further, Khan said that on January 31, he accompanied her for a photo shoot for Rohit Verma at Mumbai's Phoenix mill. "She always looked fit and fine and never shared anything about her health nor did I find any sign of her ill health. I am waiting for her sister to tell me the truth," he was quoted as per the report.

Read Also
Poonam Pandey Death: From Promising To Strip Post Cricket World Cup To Getting Arrested,...
article-image

Poonam was seen on the reality show Lock Upp season 1 in 2022, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vinit Kakar Calls Lock Upp Co-Star Poonam Pandey's Death News 'Fake': 'There Were No Symptoms Of...

Vinit Kakar Calls Lock Upp Co-Star Poonam Pandey's Death News 'Fake': 'There Were No Symptoms Of...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Back At Kiran Rao For Saying Kabir Singh Promotes 'Misogyny': 'Jake Aamir...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Back At Kiran Rao For Saying Kabir Singh Promotes 'Misogyny': 'Jake Aamir...

Rahul Vaidya Questions Poonam Pandey's Demise: 'Am I The Only One Who Thinks She's Not Dead?'

Rahul Vaidya Questions Poonam Pandey's Demise: 'Am I The Only One Who Thinks She's Not Dead?'

Poonam Pandey's Bodyguard Amin Khan's SHOCKING REACTION To Her Death: 'I Don't Believe This, She Did...

Poonam Pandey's Bodyguard Amin Khan's SHOCKING REACTION To Her Death: 'I Don't Believe This, She Did...

Agrylle Review: More Psychological Than Espionage Drama

Agrylle Review: More Psychological Than Espionage Drama