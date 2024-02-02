Did Poonam Pandey Die Due To Drug Overdose, Not Cervical Cancer?

Poonam Pandey has died due to cervical cancer at the age of 32, confirmed her manager on Friday. The actress' death news had left the entire nation in shock. A new report by Times Now claims that Poonam did not die due to cervical cancer but due to drug overdose.

Sharing an official statement, the post on Poonam Pandey’s Instagram about her death read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Earlier today, Poonam's bodyguard, Amin Khan, reacted to the death news and said that he was not able to believe it and has been to reach her sister, but she is not replying to her.

Further, Khan said that on January 31, he accompanied her for a photo shoot for Rohit Verma at Mumbai's Phoenix mill. "She always looked fit and fine and never shared anything about her health nor did I find any sign of her ill health. I am waiting for her sister to tell me the truth," he was quoted as per the report.

Poonam was seen on the reality show Lock Upp season 1 in 2022, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut