Poonam Pandey Death: From Promising To Strip Post Cricket World Cup To Getting Arrested, Controversies The Actress Was Involved In

Model, actress and social media influencer Poonam Pandey passed away on Thursday (February 1) after battling cervical cancer. She was 32. The news of her sudden death has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Over the years, Poonam's name had somewhat become synonymous with controversies. Throughout her career, she constantly made headlines for the wrong reasons.

2011 Cricket World Cup Promise

Poonam gained significant attention when she promised to strip naked for the Indian cricket team if they won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. However, she later backed out of the promise, citing objections from her parents and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

App Ban Controversy

In 2019, Poonam's mobile app was banned by Google Play Store for violating its policies. The app was known for its explicit and bold content, and Google deemed it in violation of its guidelines.

Obscenity Charges

In 2014, Poonam faced obscenity charges for posting a sexually explicit video on her official website. The video, titled "The Bathroom Secrets," led to legal troubles for her.

Social Media Content

Poonam was known for sharing bold and provocative content on her social media platforms. While this has garnered attention and followers, it has also sparked criticism and controversy for being explicit and sensational.

The Arrest

Poonam was caught in controversy even during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. According to media reports, the model-actress had gone out for a walk with her husband Sam Bombay and was arrested by the Mumbai Police for violating the lockdown rules.

Accused husband of assault

Poonam had also accused her husband Sam of assault. She filed an official complaint with the police, and Sam was arrested. In his controversial reality show Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Poonam revealed that Sam used to beat her.