Poonam Pandey Dies Due To Cervical Cancer At 32 In Kanpur, Team Issues Statement

Poonam Pandey |

Model and actress Poonam Pandey passed away after a battle with cervical cancer on February 1, her team said in an official statement on Friday morning.

Her team told The Free Press Journal that Poonam died on Thursday night. She was in her hometown Kanpur when she breathed her last. Details about her funeral are awaited.

"This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness," the statement, shared on Poonam's official Instagram account, read.

It added, "In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Soon after the post was shared on Instagram, some of her followers refused to believe that the actress is no more. One of the users wrote in the comments section, "Lost? Hope this is not fake or fun post."

Another wrote, "I hope it’s not some marketing gimmick coz it’s distasteful but if it’s true. Rest in peace."

Some of Poonam's followers also expressed shock over her sudden demise. "I can't believe 😢😳 really??" read a comment.

Poonam Pandey gained attention for her work in the entertainment industry. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Nasha in 2013.

Poonam first rose to fame when she promised to strip naked for the Indian cricket team if they won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. However, she later claimed that the offer was a publicity stunt, and the plans were canceled due to objections from her parents.

Poonam also appeared in other films and shows like Malini & Co, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Apart from her acting career, she has been known for her presence on social media platforms where she often shares bold and provocative content.