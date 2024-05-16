Kiara Advani Carries ₹4 Lakh Fendi Handbag As She Leaves For Cannes 2024

By: Sachin T | May 16, 2024
Actress Kiara Advani is all set to represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at the Cannes 2024
She was seen jetting out of Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday, looking like a total boss lady
Kiara looked classy as she wore layers in neutral shades, but it was her handbag that grabbed eyeballs
Kiara was seen carrying a stylish Fendi handbag worth Rs 4 lakh as she jetted out of Mumbai
She tied her hair up in a neat bun and was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi
Fans of the actress are excited to see her look at the Cannes and they have also been hyping her for the feat