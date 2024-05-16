VIDEO: Injured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Flies Out Of Mumbai For Cannes 2024, Daughter Aaradhya Helps Carry Her Bag

Bollywood's OG queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been representing India at the Cannes Film Festival for numerous years now, was spotted jetting off to the French Riviera in the late hours of Wednesday along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. However, the actress was seen with an injured arm, and her daughter made sure to be by her mommy's side.

Photos and videos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya are now doing the rounds on the internet in which the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress can be seen having her right arm in a heavy sling. She kept it casual at the airport in a black top and matching pants, and layered it with an oversized blue trench coat.

Aaradhya was seen helping her injured mommy as she carried her bag and even held her hand as the paparazzi clicked them. The little one looked sporty in a simple sweatshirt and trackpants, perfect for the long journey to Cannes.

As soon as the videos surfaced, concerned fans wondered what might have happened to Aishwarya, as the Bachchan family had not put out a statement about the actress being involved in a mishap.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will once again be seen turning heads at the Cannes Film Festival as one of the brand ambassadors of L'Oreal Paris. She marked her Cannes debut in 2002 in a golden saree and heavy gold jewellery, and since then, has become a favourite on the red carpet of the coveted film festival.

She has been walking the red carpet of Cannes almost every year since 2002, and each time, she makes sure to hit headlines with her fashionable yet classy sartorial choices.

Besides Aishwarya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kiara Advani will also be seen at the Cannes Film Festival this year.