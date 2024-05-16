'Rakhi Sawant Has Tumour In Uterus, Doctors Are Suspecting Cancer': Actress' Ex-Husband Ritesh

Bollywood actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Ritesh Singh has revealed that she has tumour in her uterus. Rakhi was hospitalised in Mumbai on May 14 and several pictures of the actress lying on the hospital bed have gone viral on social media platforms.

It was earlier reported that Rakhi has been diagnosed with a 'heart ailment', however, Ritesh has now informed media that doctors have discovered tumour in Rakhi's uterus and doctors are suspecting it might be cancer.

Ritesh informed News 18 that Rakhi was rushed to the hospital after she complained of stomach and chest pain. She underwent several tests and the results are awaited. "Doctors have proposed a surgery but they want to check first if it is cancer or not," he stated.

On Wednesday, Ritesh shared Rakhi's health update and said her condition is 'critical'.

"Rakhi has made an image of herself because of which people always feel she is joking. But this is not a joke. People call her drama queen but this time it is serious. She is critical in hospital," Ritesh is heard saying in a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram.

He also urged everyone to pray for Rakhi and wished for her speedy recovery.

Rakhi makes sure her fans are entertained with all her outings these days. She makes headlines for her candid conversations with the paparazzi. The 45-year-old actress frequently interacts with them and gives enough fodder for gossip and the daily dose of laughter to everyone.

A couple of days back, was spotted in the city and as usual, she was seen having a ball with the paparazzi, and even dancing in front of the cameras as it drizzled in Mumbai. She also made headlines for wearing a red towel dress at an event. Her outfit reminded fans of American rapper and singer Doja Cat's white towel dress at Met Gala 2024 that created quite a buzz on social media.