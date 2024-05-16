EXCLUSIVE: Bhaiyya Ji Actor Manoj Bajpayee Says THIS About Using Cuss Words In The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee, who recently impressed with his performances in Silence 2 and Bandaa is all set to amaze the audience in a never seen role in Bhaiyya Ji. The film is an actioner and the actor seems to be kicked about it. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, he talks about how deadly action he did in the film, his much awaited Bhojpuri debut and a lot more. Excerpts:

What pushed you to do an action film like Bhaiyya Ji?

Besides an action film, it is a very story driven film that is emotional too. There is a reason for every action sequence happening in the film. My film is rooted and straight from the soil. I am sure people haven’t seen anything like this in the mainstream cinema. The story revolves around my step family. The scale of the film is also large.

Was it a conscious decision to do a film like as your 100th film?

It was never in my mind. My director Apoorv Singh Karki told me that if Silence 2 was released before us that Bhaiyya Ji would be my 100th film. I am not a manipulative actor. Since Silence 2 was straight to OTT release and they have their own way to functioning. It’s all destined I feel.

This is your second film with Apurva after Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Do you feel there is double the pressure now?

He always wanted to make a mainstream commercial film that speaks our culture with the entire packaging like South films. He has grown up watching such kind of movies. He is living his childhood dream and we are just contributing to his dream by playing roles.

How do you strike a right balance between art and commercial films?

As an actor, I have always given importance to the roles and characters. The entire motive to do mainstream films is to entertain people. Makers try to tell entertaining stories unlike parallel or art films. I don’t compromise anywhere. But, craft do change as per requirements from me as an artist. I have done films like Satyameva Jayate, Rajneeti, Baaghi etc. and those are purely for entertainment. My next film is with Kanu Bahl which is an independent film, Dispatch. I play a journalist in it.

What is taking so long for you to do a Bhojpuri film?

I have been reading a lot of scripts but I haven’t got anything interesting. Since it would be my first film hence I am very alert and touchy about it. There is a big market out there but I have to create my market in a right way. It’s not an easy task though.

Tell us something about The Family Man 3. Do we get to see more cuss words from Srikant?

When the intention of an actor or the maker is to entertain in a right way through cuss words, then it reaches to the audience and if its vice versa then it is merely vulgar. Those words are a part of Srikant’s personality. However, I am bind by the contract so I won’t be able to spill more beans on the third season.