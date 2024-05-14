'Kya Bhand Giri Karne Lage Tum': Manoj Bajpayee Recalls People's Reaction When He Decided To Be Actor

Manoj Bajpayee |

Versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee has carved a distinctive niche in the entertainment industry with his captivating performances. He has his humble beginnings and is now one of the most celebrated actors.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the talented actor shared his inspiring journey of becoming an actor. He talked about the challenges he faced and the hard work he put in to achieve success. Manoj said, “Since childhood, I had the dream to become an actor. I belong to Bihar, my dad used to watch films a lot, and as I started growing up, even my dreams, vision, and the aim to become an actor rose day by day.”

He further added, “Now people are good, but back in time in my village people never used to approve if someone wanted to become an actor. They used to call them bhand, and say ‘yeh kya band giri karne lage tum’ and secondly they try every possible way to not let you into that path of becoming an actor. You stay in the village, and get married by 22, and by 24 become a father. Then I lied to my family that I was studying at Delhi University.”

Renowned for his ability to portray complex characters with depth and authenticity, Manoj has mesmerized audiences with his unforgettable roles in films like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Aligarh. He has also given some great Ott hits in series such as The Family Man, Silence 2, Killer Soup, and more. He will be next in Bhaiyaa Ji, Despath, and The Fable.