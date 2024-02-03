Poonam Pandey Is ALIVE: Actress' 'Death News' Was To Create Awareness Around Cervical Cancer (WATCH)

A day after it was announced that actress Poonam Pandey had died due to cervical cancer, she released a new video on Saturday, stating that she is very much alive. The entire 'death news' was a publicity stunt by the actress to promote the vaccinations for cervical cancer.

On Saturday noon, Poonam took to her Instagram handle to share a video, along with which, she penned a note stating that though cervical cancer did not kill her, the disease has claimed countless other lives, and she wished to use her reach and create awareness for the same.

"I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease," she wrote.

She went on to say, "Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take," she added.

As soon as Poonam shared the video and revealed that she was, indeed, alive, netizens slammed her for using her death as a publicity stunt. "This was the most ridiculous way to promote something," a user commented, while another wrote, "Next time people won't take you seriously, you just destroyed your entire credibility."

After news about Poonam's death surfaced on the internet, several celebs were seen sharing their condolences and remembering their good times with her. Kangana Ranaut, Munawar Faruqui, Pooja Bhatt, and others were seen sharing their heartfelt messages for the actress.

On the other hand, a section of the internet was of the opinion that it was just another publicity gimmick by the actress, and turns out, they were right after all.