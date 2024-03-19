Follow Karlo Yaar: Uorfi Javed Announces Reality Show On Her Life, Says 'Wasn't Getting Any Movie Offers'

Uorfi Javed on Tuesday, March 19, announced a reality show based on her life, which is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Videos. However, the release date of the show is yet to be announced.

Sharing the first look, the makers wrote, "Uorfi Javed is India’s biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, are self-made but now she’s taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame, while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together."

Check it out:

At the event in Mumbai, Uorfi told host Karan Johar, "A lot of people were suggesting me a lot of things. Someone was saying, do a movie, others were saying, 'do a dating show.' I was not getting any offers for movies. Though I am not a choreographer, but I was planning my next move. In my personal life, you can find many genres -- drama, trauma, love, there's spice and violence. My life has everything. So I thought, I should do a reality show on my own life."

The series will be directed by Sandeep Kukreja.

Meanwhile, Uorfi is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The film is backed by Ektaa R Kapoor.