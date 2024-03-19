 Follow Karlo Yaar: Uorfi Javed Announces Reality Show On Her Life, Says 'Wasn't Getting Any Movie Offers'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFollow Karlo Yaar: Uorfi Javed Announces Reality Show On Her Life, Says 'Wasn't Getting Any Movie Offers'

Follow Karlo Yaar: Uorfi Javed Announces Reality Show On Her Life, Says 'Wasn't Getting Any Movie Offers'

The release date of Uorfi Javed's show is yet to be announced.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

Uorfi Javed on Tuesday, March 19, announced a reality show based on her life, which is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Videos. However, the release date of the show is yet to be announced.

Sharing the first look, the makers wrote, "Uorfi Javed is India’s biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, are self-made but now she’s taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame, while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together."

Check it out:

Read Also
Uorfi Javed Takes Dig At Poonam Pandey For Faking Her Death: 'Spreading Awareness About Hangovers'
article-image
Read Also
Uorfi Javed Takes A Dig At Shibani Dandekar Over Her Expensive Loewe Outfit: 'It's Your Insecurity...
article-image

At the event in Mumbai, Uorfi told host Karan Johar, "A lot of people were suggesting me a lot of things. Someone was saying, do a movie, others were saying, 'do a dating show.' I was not getting any offers for movies. Though I am not a choreographer, but I was planning my next move. In my personal life, you can find many genres -- drama, trauma, love, there's spice and violence. My life has everything. So I thought, I should do a reality show on my own life."

The series will be directed by Sandeep Kukreja.

Read Also
Uorfi Javed To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2?
article-image

Meanwhile, Uorfi is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The film is backed by Ektaa R Kapoor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aishwarya Sharma REACTS To Pregnancy Rumours After Fainting At Holi Event: 'Sick Of Getting...

Aishwarya Sharma REACTS To Pregnancy Rumours After Fainting At Holi Event: 'Sick Of Getting...

Loot Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Loot Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Bhumi Pednekar To Play A Cop In Debut Web Series Daldal; First Look Out

Bhumi Pednekar To Play A Cop In Debut Web Series Daldal; First Look Out

Follow Karlo Yaar: Uorfi Javed Announces Reality Show On Her Life, Says 'Wasn't Getting Any Movie...

Follow Karlo Yaar: Uorfi Javed Announces Reality Show On Her Life, Says 'Wasn't Getting Any Movie...

Rebel Moon Part 2 - The Scargiver OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Zack Snyder's Film

Rebel Moon Part 2 - The Scargiver OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Zack Snyder's Film