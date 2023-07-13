Uorfi Javed To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2?

Actress and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed, who is known for her bizarre outfits and unusual fashion choices, has been reportedly approached by the makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 to play the lead role in the film.

If the reports are true, the film will mark Uorfi's Bollywood debut. A source close to the actress has informed a news portal that she has been approached for Ektaa Kapoor’s film as she 'fits perfectly' for the lead character.

However, the makers of the film as well as Uorfi have remained tight-lipped about the same and there has been no confirmation yet.

About Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Earlier this month, the makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 announced that the film is all set to release on February 16, 2024. It is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

A new poster of the film was also unveiled by the makers along with the announcement of its release date.

With the thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

Earlier, it was reported that Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will play the lead in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Uorfi often grabs eyeballs, courtesy, her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them.

However, Uorfi is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls from time to time.

Uorfi's journey in TV industry

Uorfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. In her week-long stint on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement.

She was also seen in the latest season of Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani's Splitsvilla and in Rithvik Dhanjani's online dating show.