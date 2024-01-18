Uorfi Javed Takes A Dig At Shibani Dandekar Over Her Expensive Loewe Outfit: 'It's Your Insecurity When You...'

Actress and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed took a tig at Shibani Dandekar after the singer, host and model clarified that the dress worn by her is from clothing brand Loewe and not inspired by Uorfi.

For those unversed, Shibani was recently spotted with her actor-filmmaker husband Farhan Akhtar in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the actress went viral on social media platforms in which the couple is seen all smiles as they posed for paparazzi.

For her outing, Shibani opted for a dress that was inspired by the custom jumpsuit that American singer Beyonce wore during her 'Renaissance Tour'. However, Shibani wore a beige dress version of the outfit which featured a similar kind of 'hands on' print.

Read Also Uorfi Javed Turns Waiter At Mumbai Restaurant, Donates Paycheck To Cancer Patients

Soon after the pictures and videos were shared online, netizens said that Shibani's dress was inspired by Uorfi, who often grabs eyeballs because of her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices.

However, on Thursday, Uorfi took to her Instagram stories and claimed that Shibani was not pleased by the observations of netizens and got her publicists to clarify that the outfit was bought from Loewe.

"It's your own insecurity when you had to opt for paid post to clarify that you wore a super expensive brand by a very famous designer inspired by an American superstar and not me. We get it! You're rich, you wear luxury brands! Calm down now! Geesh."

Uorfi also shared the video of Shibani on her Instagram story and added, "She also had them change the caption here general audience don't really care about your expensive brands what they meant was style wise but I get it!"

She also wrote, "You're a fashin girl who doesn't wanna get compared to a girl like me who doesn't wear expensive brands but her own designs! I get it madam."

"Anyone with money can buy expensive clothes but style, that ain't for everyone," Uorfi wrote in another story.

Shibani has not reacted to Uorfi's social media stories yet.

Uorfi is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them. The actress is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls.

Uorfi has been a part of shows like Puncch Beat Season 2, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga and Bepannaah among others. She gained popularity after participating in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT.