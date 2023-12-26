 Uorfi Javed Turns Waiter At Mumbai Restaurant, Donates Paycheck To Cancer Patients
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentUorfi Javed Turns Waiter At Mumbai Restaurant, Donates Paycheck To Cancer Patients

Uorfi Javed Turns Waiter At Mumbai Restaurant, Donates Paycheck To Cancer Patients

Uorfi shared that she got to realise her dream with the gig, and went on to share that no job is big or small.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
article-image

Social media sensation, Uorfi Javed, who is known for her unusual sense of dressing, was seen waiting tables at a restaurant in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

Uorfi shared that she got to realise her dream with the gig, and went on to share that no job is big or small. She was seen dressed in the attire of a waitress and taking orders from customers and talking with the manager of the restaurant.

She took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video from her gig.

She wrote in the caption: "Dream realized! No job is big or small, it's all about perspective. I wanted to be in the shoes of a waitress for a few hours. Thrilled to contribute my earnings to the Cancer Patient Aid Association, and committed to continuing such acts of kindness. @cpaaindia Special thanx to @suved @theninesmumbai for making this happen and being so generous with the donations (sic)."

The social media sensation also shared that she wanted to become a waitress to understand the challenges of the job. Although she has seen diners being rude to the waiting staff, the guests were kind to her and the staff at the eatery.

She took a paycheck and some tips home, which will now be used for supporting cancer patients.

Earlier, Uorfi had shared that she has been encountering glitches on her Instagram account.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rhea Chakraborty Gets Permission To Travel To Dubai For A Week, Bombay HC Suspends LOC Against...

Rhea Chakraborty Gets Permission To Travel To Dubai For A Week, Bombay HC Suspends LOC Against...

Uorfi Javed Turns Waiter At Mumbai Restaurant, Donates Paycheck To Cancer Patients

Uorfi Javed Turns Waiter At Mumbai Restaurant, Donates Paycheck To Cancer Patients

Kailash Kher Opens Up In The Filmy Charcha's Interview On Controversies In Singer's Life

Kailash Kher Opens Up In The Filmy Charcha's Interview On Controversies In Singer's Life

Abhishek Bachchan Couldn't Afford New Clothes During 'Rough Time' In Family: 'Had Nothing Formal To...

Abhishek Bachchan Couldn't Afford New Clothes During 'Rough Time' In Family: 'Had Nothing Formal To...

Watch: Sunny Deol Dances To Brother Bobby Deol's Viral Jamal Kudu Track With Teddy Bear On Christmas

Watch: Sunny Deol Dances To Brother Bobby Deol's Viral Jamal Kudu Track With Teddy Bear On Christmas