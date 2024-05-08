Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fans Comparing American Model Amelia's Met Gala 2024 Dress With Her 'Solar System' Outfit

One of the biggest fashion events, Met Gala, took place at New York's famous Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. Like every year, the event was star-studded and celebrities from across the globe strutted the red carpet and made heads turn with their unique and over-the-top fashion. For those unversed, American model Amelia Gray Hamlin's outfit drew a comparison with actress and influencer Uorfi Javed. Several social media users pointed out the stark resemblance between Amelia's outfit and the one which Uorfi wore a couple of months back.

A section of users also stated that Uorfi, who makes headlines for her sartorial choices, should have been invited for Met Gala. Now, Uorfi has reacted to the comparisons being made between her and Amelia's looks.

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, Uorfi re-shared a post which read, "For me, every day is Met Gala. For them it's just one day."

The official Instagram account of streaming giant Prime Video also shared a post which featured a collage of Uorfi and Amelia's looks. They captioned it, "They took it seriously when Uorfi said 'follow karlo yaar'."

Uorfi shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram story and wrote, "The social media team at Prime deserves a raise." She also added a laughing emoticon.

Amelia Gray Hamlin made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2024 wearing a 'rose-filled' dress. While she managed to impress the fashion police in the West, desi netizens pointed out that Uorfi Javed had already done it before her.

Amelia walked the green carpet in a light-up terrarium dress by Jun Takahashi, with flowers and butterflies -- basically, an entire garden -- enclosed in it. However, netizens quickly pointed out how Uorfi wore a similar outfit in March 2024, but instead of a garden, she carried the whole universe inside her dress, with lights inside.

Uorfi often leave the internet and the fashion fraternity shell-shocked with her bold and unique fashion choices. Despite her questionable fashion choices, the actress continues to enjoy a loyal fan following owing to her unapologetic and kind nature.