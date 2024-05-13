(Exclusive) 'Was Hoping To Comeback To YRKKH, But Anupamaa Came My Way Like Blessing': Gaurav Sharma On Playing New Toshu

Gaurav Sharma, who is all set to step in the shoes of Ashish Mehrotra for Star Plus' show 'Anupamaa,' got in an exclusive chat with us and spoke about his forthcoming stint in the show. The actor, who was loved for his stint in Rajan Shahi's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' for his portrayal of Yuvraj is going to be back with the production house with Anupamaa. Talking to us about stepping in the shoes of Ashish and audience's acceptance, Gaurav delved into a heartfelt conversation.

When we asked the actor about returning to DKP productions with another show and an all new avatar, the actor said, ''Anupamaa will be my second show with Rajan Sir. I got a lot of love for my first show with him which was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Our audience loved it too, it was a very nice experience. Abhi bhi unhone show mein mere kirdar ko khatam nai kia tha, so I was hoping ke wapas aane ka scope hoga. But then, all of a sudden, like a blessing, Anupamaa came my way. So, it is a pleasure to be working with such nice people and such a nice production house again, that too in the number one show on Indian television. Loving to work here because there are all seasoned actors and the directors too are amazing. This character too has a lot of shades, so I am enjoying it to the fullest.''

Upon breaking the mold of his previous character 'Yuvraj,' in the minds of the audience and creating a totally different mold all over again, Gaurav says, ''I am very happy that people are loving the characters that I am playing. As an actor, I crave for this, it is just like a pat on my back. So Yuvraj was amazing, but Toshu's character is totally different. Speaking of Toshu's character, he is that spoilt child who spoils any work he takes up, I mean, he wants to do things, but he ends up spoiling it all. He is directionless and does not share a great bond with his mother. So I am trying to learn more about this character and justify the work done by the actor before me for almost 3 and a half or four years and at the same time justify my work too. I am trying my level best to work on this character and behave like Toshu. Other actors are helping me, my directors are helping me in this. They tell me a lot about the character before going in a scene. Everything has been well in the past two three days that we shot, I am working hard, mehnat toh chal rahi hai apni, woh toh chalti rehti hai.''

Gaurav, who has stepped into the shoes of Ashish with Anupamaa was last seen in Colors TV's show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Ashish Mehrotra called it quits just a few days ago.