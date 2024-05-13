Cannes Film Festival 2024: When & Where To Watch, Indian Guests And Everything Else You Need To Know...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are confirmed to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2024 | Instagram

The anticipation mounts as the grandest event in the world of cinema, the Cannes Film Festival, is all set to take place from May 14 to May 25, 2024. The biggest faces from across the globe will be seen gracing the red carpet. This year's festival promises some exceptional movie screenings, fresh celebrity arrivals and prestigious awards for deserving talents. As we eagerly await the 77th Cannes Film Festival, here are all the details that you must know.

Cannes Film Festival 2024 Date and Timing

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 will take place on May 14 and will conclude on May 25, 2024. According to the Festival De Cannes official website, the opening hours of the event are -- May 13 to May 14, from 8 am to 8 pm (11:30 am to 11:30 pm IST) and from May 15 to May 25, from 9 am to 6 pm (12:30 pm to 9:30 pm IST).

Where to watch the Cannes Film Festival 2024 live streaming?

The official website reported that all the exclusive content from the event will be broadcast on France Television within France. For international audiences, Brut will be broadcasting the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Additionally, you can watch the event live streaming from the film festival's YouTube channel and official sites. The live stream will encompass a wide array of content, including the glamorous red carpet, exclusive, press conferences and other captivating events.

Indian at the Cannes Film festival 2024

Bollywood is all set to grace the Cannes 2024 red carpet. Notable Bollywood faces, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen at the festival. Many influencers and digital creators will be making their Cannes debut this year. Some new Indian faces at the film gala will be RJ Karishma, Nancy Tyagi, Niharika, Ankush Bahuguna and many more.