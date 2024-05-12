How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Cannes Film Festival 2024?

Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 | X App | Bethany

One of the most awaited events in the world of cinema is just around the corner. The 77th Cannes Film Festival is all set to begin from May 14 and will conclude on May 25, 2024. The 12-day event is going to showcase some extravagant and iconic moments on the Cannes Red Carpet, host the prestigious award ceremony and screen films from across the globe. As we eagerly await the film gala, let's look into the details of how can one attend the Cannes.

Cannes Film Festival 2024 tickets

Each year, thousands of people from around the world gather to attend the biggest film festival. Cannes offers an opportunity to 35,000 to 40,000 film enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the festival's splendour. People can be a part of the grand event by purchasing tickets from the official site. Professionals from the industry or accredited individuals can only be allowed to attend the event, reported the official website.

The ticket price ranges from Rs 5 lakh to 25 lakh, with each screening priced differently based on the movie, crew, variety and much more. People from the press can watch the screening of the movie they want by purchasing the tickets. Four days prior to the screening, the ticket office will be opened, allowing people to secure their seats. Those who have booked the ticket online must carry it with them while entering the film festival venue.

Types of Accreditation at the Cannes

Festival Accreditation: Holders of the festival accreditation are allowed at the screening of the films, official activities and venues like the Riviera, Palais, Village International and associated hotels.

Market Accreditation: One needs to pay around Rs 27,000 ($326.30) for market accreditation. It will be available for employees from the film industry and board members.

Press Accreditation: Accredited members of the press and esteemed journalists can also attend the Cannes festival, enjoying access to the screening and other activities.

Read Also 7 Indian Influencers Who Will Make Their Cannes Debut This Year

Cinephiles Accreditation: Education groups and film lovers can avail the benefit of attending the Cannes Film Festival under cinephiles accreditation, a privilege extended by the Cannes authority to enable more individuals to experience this prestigious cinematic event.

Those who are non-industry professionals and without accreditation can enjoy the screening at Directors Fortnight and Cinema de la Plage, where access is granted on a first-come, first-served basis.