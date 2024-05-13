(Exclusive) Wanted To Pursue Cricket But My Father Said, 'Kya Hoga Cricket Khel Ke': Bhaskar Jha Of Laapata Ladies

Actor Bhaskar Jha, who made his debut with the film 'Laapataa Ladies', created a noise among the audience with his acting prowess. The actor proved his versatility and talent in the acting world, but did you know Bhaskar wanted to pursue a different profession before becoming an actor?

When asked whether it was his childhood dream to become an actor, Bhaskar replies,"To be honest, I had never really thought of becoming an actor. I wanted to be a cricketer during my school days. I was the main bowler of my school and represented my school at regional level too. I used to really enjoy playing cricket, and it was my dream to become a cricketer. In fact, while shifting to Delhi, one of my teachers came to the station and asked my dad to let me play cricket, and get me trained by some good academy in Delhi. But my father was never really interested in this profession, he used to say,'cricket khelke kya hoga'."

He further adds,"My dream of becoming a cricketer vanished when we shifted to Delhi. I had a habit of playing on big grounds while in Delhi, so many kids used to play in a single park. So, eventually I lost that passion and energy to become a cricketer. I joined theater later on and realized that acting is the only profession I want to take forward."

Laapata Ladies starred Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Srivastava and Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles. The film was produced by Kiran Rao.