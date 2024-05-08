 Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel Aka Phool Graces Met Gala 2024, But There's A Twist (PHOTO)
Nitanshi Goel, the actress in Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies, also charmed everyone at the Met Gala 2024's red carpet.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
The prestigious Met Gala 2024, often known as 'fashion’s biggest night', was held on May 6 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Alia Bhatt, making her second appearance at the Met, represented India on the carpet. However, it appears she was not the only Bollywood actress in attendance at the event.

Nitanshi Goel, the actress who made her Bollywood debut in Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies, also charmed everyone at the Met Gala 2024's red carpet.

On Monday, the official social media handles of Aamir Khan Productions, which backed Laapataa Ladies, shared Nitanshi's photo and wrote, "Our Phool blossoming in the garden of time." The actress re-shared the post and wrote, "Met Gala 2024."

Check out the photo:

However, the photo has an interesting twist, as it is photoshopped. In it, Nitanshi is seen dressed as her character, Phool Kumari, in a red saree, while her pallu was made of a long veil paired with a maroon shawl. She also wore a bindi on her forehead.

Laapataa Ladies also include Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

The film tells a story about two young brides who get lost.

