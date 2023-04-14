NTR30: Saif Ali Khan joining the project, Jr NTR’s double role and more updates inside

NTR30 | Photo File

Jr NTR's upcoming film NTR 30 is creating quite a buzz, and for good reason. The film, directed by Kortala Siva, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured to feature Saif Ali Khan, is expected to release in April 2024.

Now, as the film's shooting has officially started, there are reports that Jr NTR will be playing a double role in the film.

Jr. NTR in double role

The rumours of Jr NTR playing a double role, one of the father and one of the son, have added more excitement to the project. With his huge fan-following across the country, this pan-India release is expected to take a blistering start at the box office.

Film's storyline

The storyline of NTR 30 is said to revolve around the life of an estranged fishing community and how they are rescued from the clutches of dacoits and mafia by a powerful man from their community.

Saif Ali Khan onboard

Another rumour doing the rounds is that Saif Ali Khan has been signed for the project and will be joining the sets in the film's third schedule. While an official confirmation is yet to come from the team, the presence of renowned names from the Hindi film industry, combined with Jr NTR's popularity, will surely make NTR 30 a film to watch out for.

Kortala Siva is returning to the director's chair after the disappointing Acharya, and the success of NTR 30 is crucial for the director. With Jr NTR's exciting lineup of films, his fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming month.

NTR, Saif and Janhvi's other projects

Jr NTR has confirmed that he will be seen in Prashant Neel's next film, tentatively titled NTR31, and also in YRF Spy Universe's War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan. As for Janhvi Kapoor, she has Bawaal and Mr and Mrs Mahi in her kitty apart from NTR30, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Adipurush.

