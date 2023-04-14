The Immortal Ashwatthama: After Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh out of race too; Jr NTR, Allu Arjun are next choices

The Immortal Ashwatthama | Photo File

The highly anticipated science fiction film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, has been in the news for quite some time now. The film that was supposed to feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead was rumoured to have been shelved due to a lack of progress.

However, there was a recent development that suggested that Ranveer Singh would replace Vicky Kaushal. But hold on to your horses, because according to a report in Etimes, Ranveer Singh is not going to be a part of the film either.

Makers now want Jr NTR or Allu Arjun

The makers of the film are now considering Allu Arjun and Jr NTR, two South Indian superstars, to play the lead role in the movie. The reports suggest that their names are being discussed by the makers, and one of them will eventually bag the project.

However, there is no confirmation of this as yet. Rumours also suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's name is being considered for a role in the film.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is based on the character of Ashwatthama from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. It was initially backed by Ronnie Screwala, but post his exit, the film was stuck in limbo for a while.

But with Jio Studios coming on board, there is hope for the project to see the light of day. The film has undergone many monetary and casting changes over the last two years, and it seems that the makers are finally making some progress.

Allu Arjun and Jr NTR's work front

Allu Arjun, who is currently busy with Pushpa 2, has been receiving a lot of love from his fans. The teaser video of the film has recently been released, and it has left everyone excited. Jr NTR, on the other hand, has announced his upcoming project NTR30, which will feature Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and is scheduled to release next year.

As for The Immortal Ashwatthama, only time will tell who will finally be cast in the lead role. With names like Allu Arjun and Jr NTR being considered, it seems like the film is in good hands, and we can't wait to see what the makers have in store for us.