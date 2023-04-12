Vicky Kaushal Career Drops! Ranveer Singh to reportedly play lead in The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh | Photo File

It seems like Vicky Kaushal has experienced one of the biggest setbacks of his life with his replacement in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film, The Immortal Ashwatthama. Recently, a news about actor being dropped out of the project surfaced.

After facing numerous hurdles, Aditya Dhar's passion project, The Immortal Ashwatthama, is finally back on track. However, as soon as the news broke out, Twitterati began trending 'Vicky Kaushal Career Drops' on social media.

Not Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh on lead role

As per reports from peepingmoon, the filmmaker is currently in talks with the talented Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh, to play the lead character in this high-budget sci-fi superhero film.

The movie, which will be produced by Jio Studios, is based on the mythological character of Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya, who was cursed with immortality.

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his versatile acting skills, is believed to have given his nod to the project, and formalities are expected to be completed soon.

The actor is said to be undergoing rigorous training in various forms of martial arts, sword fighting, and archery techniques to portray the character of Ashwatthama.

He will be joined by South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is reportedly playing the female lead. However, her casting is yet to be confirmed.

With Jio Studios backing the project, The Immortal Ashwatthama is set to be mounted on a grand scale in various countries, with teams from across the world coming aboard for action and visuals.

The film, which is expected to feature a massive ensemble cast, will also showcase cutting-edge technology and special effects, making it a visual spectacle for audiences across India.

Aditya Dhar has been working on the script and pre-production for months, and shooting is expected to commence around October this year. If all goes well.

Ranveer's next

The Immortal Ashwatthama will be Ranveer Singh's next film after Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which releases in theaters on July 28, 2023.

This announcement has certainly created a buzz in the industry, as fans eagerly await to see Ranveer Singh in a new avatar. The Immortal Ashwatthama promises to be a unique addition to Bollywood's sci-fi genre, and we can only hope that the film lives up to expectations.

