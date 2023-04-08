 Tum Tum reels take backseat as Mumbai cop dances to 'Dum Dum' from Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja Baaraat; watch viral video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTum Tum reels take backseat as Mumbai cop dances to 'Dum Dum' from Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja Baaraat; watch viral video

Tum Tum reels take backseat as Mumbai cop dances to 'Dum Dum' from Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja Baaraat; watch viral video

'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble recently posted a reel on Instagram where he can be seen vibing to Bollywood song 'Dum Dum'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Tum Tum reels take backseat as Mumbai cop dances to 'Dum Dum' from Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja Baaraat; watch viral video | Instagram

The internet seems to have got done watching 'Tum Tum' reels, a Tamil song that went viral and set a trend on social media, and started enjoying some other beats. How about checking out a dance reel on Benny Dayal & Himani Kapoor's 'Dum Dum' song from Band Baaja Baaraat?

A Mumbai cop named Amol Kamble, popularly known as the 'Dancing Cop' recently posted a reel on Instagram where he can be seen vibing to the Bollywood song from Ranveer Singh's film. His energetic steps along with a dancer partner identified as Harsh Kumar has impressed netizens since the day it surfaced on the internet.

Take a look at the video right here

Read Also
WATCH: 2 dancers enjoy the 'Tum Tum' trend; video goes viral with over 26 million views
article-image

In the post caption, the cop thanked Harsh for sharing the dance floor with him. He wrote, "@harshkumarofficiall sir it was my wish and you fulfilled it. Thank you so much sir (sic)."

The comments section hailed their sync and enthusiasm. The performance was praised by thousands of Instagram users. "Fyre ho tum fyre," said one, while another commented, "d kind of enthusiasm you have give inspiration to many people out there god bless you (sic)."

Read a few comments to the dance video below

Read Also
WATCH: Mumbai's 'Dancing cop' Amol Kamble enjoys rapper Rema's 'Calm Down' beat in trending...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tere bin na ho subah': Delhi-based singer's Hindi version of 'Until I Found You' will melt your...

'Tere bin na ho subah': Delhi-based singer's Hindi version of 'Until I Found You' will melt your...

Tum Tum reels take backseat as Mumbai cop dances to 'Dum Dum' from Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja...

Tum Tum reels take backseat as Mumbai cop dances to 'Dum Dum' from Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja...

Bhindi Samosa: Yay or nay? Here's what the internet is saying about the weird chaat item from...

Bhindi Samosa: Yay or nay? Here's what the internet is saying about the weird chaat item from...

Anand Mahindra shares video of monkey busy checking a woman's smartphone; watch

Anand Mahindra shares video of monkey busy checking a woman's smartphone; watch

WATCH: Indigo pilot announces 'he's an MS Dhoni fan, wants him to continue as captain' while CSK...

WATCH: Indigo pilot announces 'he's an MS Dhoni fan, wants him to continue as captain' while CSK...