WATCH: 2 dancers enjoy the 'Tum Tum' trend; video goes viral with over 26 million views | Instagram

What's trending on the internet? It's none other than the Tamil beat 'Tum Tum' that has caught the pulse of netizens. Too done with the videos that have been making it to your phone screen each day? You can still check out this video of two dancers who enjoying the dance trend to its best. We're sure that their moves and gracious sync will make you hit the dance floor.

Watch video

The duo in the video are identified as Iman Esmail and Harsh Tyagi. In the video, they don't merely recreate the moves from the original music video. We can see Iman and Harsh add their personal touch as choreographers while vibing in the 'Tum Tum' trend.

Since being shared online, a few days ago, it has crossed 7 million views on YouTube and hit 26 million views on Instagram. The comments section shows that netizens have loved their dance moves.

Check some comments