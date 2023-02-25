e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: 2 dancers enjoy the 'Tum Tum' trend; video goes viral with over 26 million views

WATCH: 2 dancers enjoy the 'Tum Tum' trend; video goes viral with over 26 million views

Did you just scroll and swipe your social media feed to realise you are flooded with people vibing in the 'Tum Tum' mood?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: 2 dancers enjoy the 'Tum Tum' trend; video goes viral with over 26 million views | Instagram
Follow us on

What's trending on the internet? It's none other than the Tamil beat 'Tum Tum' that has caught the pulse of netizens. Too done with the videos that have been making it to your phone screen each day? You can still check out this video of two dancers who enjoying the dance trend to its best. We're sure that their moves and gracious sync will make you hit the dance floor.

Watch video

Read Also
WATCH: French dancer joins the 'Tum Tum' trend with viral Instagram reel
article-image

The duo in the video are identified as Iman Esmail and Harsh Tyagi. In the video, they don't merely recreate the moves from the original music video. We can see Iman and Harsh add their personal touch as choreographers while vibing in the 'Tum Tum' trend.

Since being shared online, a few days ago, it has crossed 7 million views on YouTube and hit 26 million views on Instagram. The comments section shows that netizens have loved their dance moves.

Check some comments

Read Also
Instagram dance trend gets a foodie twist! 'Tum Tum' goes 'Yum Yum' in viral video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: 2 dancers enjoy the 'Tum Tum' trend; video goes viral with over 26 million views

WATCH: 2 dancers enjoy the 'Tum Tum' trend; video goes viral with over 26 million views

Viral Video: Not the classic low-waist jeans, fashion models walk the ramp flaunting quirky denims

Viral Video: Not the classic low-waist jeans, fashion models walk the ramp flaunting quirky denims

WATCH: Bride gets admitted for surgery one day before wedding, here's what happened next

WATCH: Bride gets admitted for surgery one day before wedding, here's what happened next

Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha meets UK's Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, has 'Masala Dosa' with him

Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha meets UK's Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, has 'Masala Dosa' with him

ON CAMERA: Traffic cop from Hyderabad performs CPR to save life of a man who suddenly fainted on...

ON CAMERA: Traffic cop from Hyderabad performs CPR to save life of a man who suddenly fainted on...