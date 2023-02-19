Instagram dance trend gets a foodie twist! 'Tum Tum' goes 'Yum Yum' in viral video | Instagram

Instagram seems to be full of reels on the energetic Tamil song from the film 'Enemy' - Tum Tum. Swipe, swipe, and swipe, all you come across is people vibing in the new dance trend. After 'Tu Aaja' dance moves caught the attention of netizens, they have found another beat to enjoy.

Busy making reels to the trending Tamil song - Tum Tum? Take a break from your moves, and check out this 'modak' version. Considering the trend, an artist took to come up with a foodie twist to the song. And now, 'Tum Tum' goes 'Yum Yum' in the viral video.

Watch video:

"Gol Tum Tum, Modak Tum Tum, Gud Dal Ke Adhik Yum Yum," reads the tweaked lyrics of the popular song.

The creative was shared on Instagram by illustrator Ana Patankar, two days ago, and it has impressed many hearts and tummies. Haha! The video has in no time gathered thousands of views and likes on the social media platform.

Originally, the Tamil song comes from the 2021 film 'Enemy' that stars Vishal, Arya, and Mirnalini Ravi, among others. It falls into the Indian Film Pop genre and is a work of notable artists like (singers) Sri Vardhini, Aditi, Satya Yamini, Roshini, Tejaswini, (lyricist) Vivek, and (composer) Thaman S.

