Watch: Viral dance group Quick Style enjoy Tamil rap song 'Tum Tum'

The Norwegian hip-hop crew that nailed the floor during a wedding with dance over Kala Chashma and other Indian songs, is expressing their love for Indian beats once again. In the now-shared Instagram reel, we can see the viral dance group, Quick Style, enjoy Tamil rap song 'Tum Tum' to their best levels.

Watch:

In the dance reel, we can see the young dancers vibe in their candid style. Despite the hook steps being not so energetic or different, Quick Style gang has not failed winning netizens. The video won over 1.8 million views and thousands of likes.

Instagram has fell in love with their dance moves. Especially, the Tamil audience took to the comments section in praise of the Norwegian dancers trying their most-loved rap from Vishal-Arya's film 'Enemy'.

Take a look at a few comments: