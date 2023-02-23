WATCH: French dancer joins the 'Tum Tum' trend with viral Instagram reel | Instagram

The Tamil song from the 2021 film Enemy seems to have taken the internet by storm in recent days. It's the new social media trend after songs like Srivalli, Arabic Kuthu, and Kacha Badam made internet users rock and roll.

As you would swipe and scroll your Instagram feed, we are sure that you can't miss the dance reels of people vibing in the 'Tum Tum' trend. One such video comes all the way from France and shows popular dancer and social media sensation Jika joining netizens in the dance trend.

WATCH VIDEO:

"Copy me Tum Tum vibes (sic)," Jika captioned the Instagram reel that showed some of his fans and friends recreating his the hook steps along with him.

Since being shared online, a couple of days ago, the reel has impressed many viewers. It has gathered more than 10K likes and hit about 80K views so far. "Nailed it, " read the comments while appreciating the vibe created there.

Take a look at some comments

