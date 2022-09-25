Watch: French influencer 'Jikamanu' grooves to Tamil song, impresses netizens with Thalapathy Vijay's 'Aal Thotta Boopathy' dance moves

Internet sensation Jikamanu, who hails from France, seems to be a fan of Indian beats - after hooking to the steps of 'Kacha Badam', some Tamil beats such as 'Arabic Kuthu', 'Maari Thara Local' and 'Thaai Kelavi' song, now, he was seen trying 'Aal Thotta Boopathy' dance moves.

The song is a part of the Tamil film from the early 2000s, however, the France-based internet sensation seems to relive the dance vibes from the popular number. Jika does it to the best, along his co-dancers who sync to the vibe he creates.

Tamil music and dance lovers were impressed over the French dancer's craze towards their hit collection. Since uploaded a few hours ago, on Instagram, it has won thousands of views with comments loaded in praise.

Check video: