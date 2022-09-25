e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: French influencer 'Jikamanu' grooves to Tamil song, impresses netizens with Thalapathy Vijay's 'Aal Thotta Boopathy' dance moves

Watch: French influencer 'Jikamanu' grooves to Tamil song, impresses netizens with Thalapathy Vijay's 'Aal Thotta Boopathy' dance moves

The song is a part of the Tamil film from the early 2000s, however, the France-based internet sensation seems to relive the dance vibes from the popular number.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 09:47 AM IST
article-image

Internet sensation Jikamanu, who hails from France, seems to be a fan of Indian beats - after hooking to the steps of 'Kacha Badam', some Tamil beats such as 'Arabic Kuthu', 'Maari Thara Local' and 'Thaai Kelavi' song, now, he was seen trying 'Aal Thotta Boopathy' dance moves.

The song is a part of the Tamil film from the early 2000s, however, the France-based internet sensation seems to relive the dance vibes from the popular number. Jika does it to the best, along his co-dancers who sync to the vibe he creates.

Read Also
Watch video: Internet sensation Jikamanu grooves to Dhanush's 'Maari Thara Local' song at Eiffel...
article-image

Tamil music and dance lovers were impressed over the French dancer's craze towards their hit collection. Since uploaded a few hours ago, on Instagram, it has won thousands of views with comments loaded in praise.

Check video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Hacked? Sexual sounds played on flight; video goes viral

Hacked? Sexual sounds played on flight; video goes viral

Watch: French influencer 'Jikamanu' grooves to Tamil song, impresses netizens with Thalapathy...

Watch: French influencer 'Jikamanu' grooves to Tamil song, impresses netizens with Thalapathy...

Watch Video: People play Garba in swimming pool, netizens ask why

Watch Video: People play Garba in swimming pool, netizens ask why

Wait, what? Man claims of losing own death certificate; check viral newspaper ad

Wait, what? Man claims of losing own death certificate; check viral newspaper ad

Watch: Pakistani family enjoys Neha Kakkar's 'Baarish Mein Tum', singer reacts

Watch: Pakistani family enjoys Neha Kakkar's 'Baarish Mein Tum', singer reacts