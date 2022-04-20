Watch video: Internet sensation Jikamanu grooves to Dhanush's 'Maari Thara Local' song at Eiffel Tower

Internet sensation Jikamanu, who hails from France, seems to be a fan of Indian beats - after hooking to the steps of the viral beats 'Kacha Badam', 'Arabic Kuthu', now it's time for him to try the moves of Kollywood star Dhanush's 'Maari Thara Local' song.

He was spotted in the recently shared video to be dancing to Anirudh Ravichander sung Tamil beat from the days of 2015. In the video, we can see Jikamanu syncing steps along his dance partner Emile Travis. The dance vibes were spread around Eiffel Tower, which is evident in the background.

The video was posted on Instagram just a few hours ago, and since then it has hit over 85K views and hundreds of comments. "Jika on kuthu fire", "Amazing dear," "Nailed it," netizens wrote in praise.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:43 AM IST