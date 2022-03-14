Watch video: Software developer tries to strike 'Work-life balance' in 'Arabic Kuthu' style

A software developer cum dancer attempted to strike work-life balance in Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's 'Arabic Kuthu' style.

Wait, what? If you couldn't make sense of what this is all about, we'll simplify it for you. In a recent video, a young female grooved to the trending 'Halamithi Habibo' beats from the upcoming film 'Beast'. However, the act was done with a twist. Identified as Sneha Desai, the dancer took to place her laptop on the top of head while moving her belly in sync to the song's steps.

To all those working professionals, the video would seem relatable, as the female belly dances with her work device - to suggest and strike a balance with her life being dancing and work via laptop.

"Thank god it’s Friday VS Oh god it’s Monday #WorkLifeBalance I promise this is the last time I’ll be risking my office laptop," read the post caption. Since posted on Instagram a few days back, the video has received over 150K views, 13K likes and several comments. Some of the reactions by netizens over the now viral video read, "Great balance Mam", "Super", "Oh That was so difficult", and so on...

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:50 PM IST