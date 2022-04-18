Keep aside Kacha Badam, Angoor seller jingles! THIS grape preservation style of Afghanistan goes viral; watch video

After the jingles of fresh and dry fruits, such as Kacha Badam and other, went viral on the internet. A video of a grape carrying cart unveiling their fruits from their traditional preservation means is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, we can see earthen covering being used to preserve grapes in a natural way. The method is evident and associated to Afghanistan, which is surrounded with vineyards, fruit trees, and snow-clad mountains.

According to Atlas Obscura, Afghans developed this method of food preservation, known as kangina, centuries ago in Afghanistan’s rural north. The technique which uses mud-straw containers helps people in remote communities, who can’t afford imported produce, to enjoy fresh fruit in winter months.

The ancient tradition has been kept alive, and seen even today in the viral video. The clip opens to show a cart transporting mud sealed grapes, later a man takes to demonstrate on the preservation style. When the naturally made container is carefully broken, the grapes can be spotted safe inside.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:30 AM IST