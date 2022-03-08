Rajasthani balloon seller in Kerala goes viral after clicks by a wedding photographer; check here

It is rare but true that ordinary people get a chance to get the glam their way. Be it the or the 'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar or the 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' boy Sahdev Dirdo... ordinary people go viral for their talents.

Similar to how a Kerala based daily wage earner become a photo shoot model, Kisbu became an internet sensation too. After being clicked by a wedding photographer, this Rajasthani balloon selling female went viral for her brilliant looks and poses. "From the street of Andalur after the make over #KISBU", read the post featuring the balloon seller turned model.

According to reports, photographer Arjun Krishnan spotted the girl during the Andalur Kavu festival in Kerala and clicked her pictures. Arjun also showed the photo to the girl and her mother, to which both reacted happily.

Watch video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:15 PM IST