Watch video: Kerala's 60-year-old daily wage laborer turns model

Kerala: A 60-year-old daily wage worker is going viral for his uncanny stylized look similar to actor Vinayakan.

Belonging to the Kozhikode district of Kerala, the elderly is identified as Mammikka. A noted photographer called Shareek Vayalil had clicked a photograph of Mammikka and posted it on his social media pages, this lead to thousands of people praising the newly-made model.

According to reports, Mammikka became the model of a wedding suit company owned by It was makeup artist Majnas who did the magic along the assistants Aashiq Fuad and Shabeeb Vayalil. Mammika was quoted after his viral photoshoot that he would like to try modeling along with his regular job as a daily wage laborer.



In the modelling attire and gathered attitude on the ramp poses, the daily wager turned model is seen in a formal men's clothing with sunglasses and a tablet. However, the video shared by the photographer also shows Mammika in his originality - dressed in a lungi and simple shirt along with a head turban.

Watch video:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 02:46 PM IST