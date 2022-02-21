Twitterati share hilarious memes on 'Kacha Badam' reels

The words 'Kacha Badam' have now become a feeling that is surfacing over the internet, from lip sync to dance reels. If you are an ardent Instagram user, you might have watched or even tried creating the trending 'Kacha Badam' reels.

To the unversed, Bhuban Badyakar is a peanut seller from West Bengal who sang 'Badam Badam' jingle to sell his product across villages, and went viral for his creation. His song was remixed and popularized by Godhulibela Music, which recently offered 3 Lakh rupees to the creator. Now, it is hardlly that we can scroll our social media feed without watching a reel over this trending beat.

In a recent video went viral, we even say an edited version of two strays syncing steps to this viral song. Similar was the case with Pushpa, from worms to chicken, all had tried to join the trend along humans of this planet.

However, netizens seem to giggle at those who grooved to the choreographed style of the 'Badam Badam Kacha Badam' song. Having watched several reels and videos on the internet on this song, Twitterati took to share hilarious memes over 'Kacha Badam' reels.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Everyone making reels on kacha badam song



Artists: pic.twitter.com/Sakamm3jP8 — Pratik Kanase Art (@PratikKanaseArt) February 18, 2022

After watching reels on "kacha badam".



Badam wale chacha* pic.twitter.com/5Bp5jKhfNc — BC MEME (@bc_meme2126) February 20, 2022

Advertisement

People uploading 'Kacha badam' reels on Twitter and Insta: pic.twitter.com/uNjNCfJPHY — गब्बर (@SarvagyaBengani) February 15, 2022

Wtf kacha badam everywhere in reels ? — Swaroop CSS (@swaroopcss1045) February 15, 2022

Lol kacha badam is one trend i will never get 🤣 😂. Senti reels and people around them shipping them gave ppl hopes. — Annoyed By Everything 😤 (@2extra2besane) February 13, 2022

Advertisement

kacha badam reels sachipothuna. 🤢 ekada open chesina ade pic.twitter.com/U6WwHYBL8q — Deepthi (@Deepthi0902) February 19, 2022

Making reels on " kacha badam / pakka badam "🤡 https://t.co/yV7rBkcoPx — BS (@NotaToMaleHater) February 20, 2022

I'm done with kacha badam reels iska reels dekh ke dimag kacha ho raha hai 🤡 — Ⓢⓦⓔⓔⓣⓡⓐⓒⓣⓘⓞⓝ ❤⃝ �⃝ �⃝ (@divyography) February 17, 2022

Advertisement

Kacha Badam Song by Prince 😂😂🤗🤗😘😘😍😍❤️🍫 pic.twitter.com/lXNU5NO37v — SWAGATA MUKHERJEE (@swagata_DOLL) February 20, 2022

Yeh kacha badam kahi picha nahi chodta

insta reels kholo kacha badam

Ab Twitter pe bhi

Main kitthe jawaaannn??#TejRan #TejRanFam — TejRan #TejRanFam (@TEJRANOLOG) February 13, 2022

When I see everyone playing kacha badam song

Le me: 👇👇😹😹 pic.twitter.com/LTBfPFEGFA — SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT (FÅŇ) (@SUSHANT34Y7G8) February 20, 2022

Heard kacha badam playing in a wedding 😭😭 — saloni❤️‍🔥 (@soooosaloni) February 19, 2022

When instagram collab with kacha

badam pic.twitter.com/aTUyGdCEWp — Nitin (@iamNitin___) February 16, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:45 PM IST