Updated on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

Twitterati share hilarious memes on 'Kacha Badam' reels

Swarna Srikanth
The words 'Kacha Badam' have now become a feeling that is surfacing over the internet, from lip sync to dance reels. If you are an ardent Instagram user, you might have watched or even tried creating the trending 'Kacha Badam' reels.

To the unversed, Bhuban Badyakar is a peanut seller from West Bengal who sang 'Badam Badam' jingle to sell his product across villages, and went viral for his creation. His song was remixed and popularized by Godhulibela Music, which recently offered 3 Lakh rupees to the creator. Now, it is hardlly that we can scroll our social media feed without watching a reel over this trending beat.

In a recent video went viral, we even say an edited version of two strays syncing steps to this viral song. Similar was the case with Pushpa, from worms to chicken, all had tried to join the trend along humans of this planet.

However, netizens seem to giggle at those who grooved to the choreographed style of the 'Badam Badam Kacha Badam' song. Having watched several reels and videos on the internet on this song, Twitterati took to share hilarious memes over 'Kacha Badam' reels.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
