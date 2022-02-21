Shashi Tharoor cracks Wordle 'Caulk', Barkha Dutt reacts 'never heard of it'

Looks like the entire world is on their screens to crack the Wordle puzzle. If you are an ardent social media user, you've probably seen a grid of green, yellow and black squares. This is the latest pandemic phenomenon called Wordle - a free online game that gives users a new word puzzle each day.

It was created by Josh Wardle for his crossword-loving partner. As of January 10, the game has 2.7 million players. Even the one known and celebrated for his lingustics skills, Minister Shashi Tharoor is not left being a playerof the buzzing game Wordle.

In a recent attempt to solve the daily word puzzle, netizens went clueless to crack the rarely known word 'Caulk', even the renowned journalist Barkha Dutt was in doubt of the vocabulary. However, Wordle couln't keep it tough for Tharoor, as he made it soon in the third guess.

This happened on Febrary 17, Barkha Dutt was in worry over the word challenge, probably to have solved it via trial and error method but staying curious to know what the term actually meant. She had written to Tharoor in a tweet, "The number of us baulking at caulk. Lol. @ShashiTharoor - tell me even you did not know the meaning?"

Netizens and fellow scholars where in quests and fuss over the unfamilar word, which was cracked by Shashi Tharoor. Soon after scoring the Wordle with 'Caulk', he took to Twitter and wrote tagging Dutt, "What was the fuss about..." He shared the solved Wordle's screenshot along the tweeted text. To this, Barkha replied, "ok that is plain infuriating :-))))) Sigh for the rest of us who got the word by clever elimination but had never heard of it."

To the unversed, the Oxford Dictionary defines the Wordle termcaulk' as a waterproof filler and sealant, used in building work and repairs, and the word in rhyme 'baulk' refers to hesitate or be unwilling to accept an idea or undertaking.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:50 AM IST